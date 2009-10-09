  TomTom for iPhone app getting more features

TomTom has said that it plans to bring a number of new features to its TomTom for iPhone app in the near future as free upgrades to those who have already paid for the app.

Although the iPhone app already comes with IQ Routes, Advanced Lane Guidance and an updated safety camera database, other features will be added.

"I can confirm that these upgrades will feature Advanced Lane Guidance and an updated safety camera database amongst other features…", a spokeswomen for the company told Pocket-lint.

Furthermore our lady in the know said that the company was working to bring its HD Traffic system to the iPhone app, allowing users to check traffic details on the go via the built-in mobile phone connection.

The news comes as those who have bought the App await the availability of the iPhone Car kit from the satnav company.

Recently announced, it will cost £99.