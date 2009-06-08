TomTom navigation and car kit coming to iPhone

TomTom has confirmed that it will release its TomTom navigation service on the iPhone.

But, rather than just a new application that gives you turn by turn directions, the company has announced new hardware as well.

This comes in the form of a new windscreen docking station, called the "TomTom Car Kit" that offers a loudspeaker so you can hear the directions, the ability to place the iPhone on your windscreen and a charging option so you aren't out of juice at the end of your journey.

The Car Kit also promises to enhance your GPS signal, said TomTom on stage for the Apple keynote at the WWDC event.

The new dock and app will come with international map options and will be available in the summer.

TomTom has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the new software and car kit will be available in "Initially, the TomTom app will become available in North America and Western Europe, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Austria."

We will keep you posted.