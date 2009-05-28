TomTom XL Live satnav
A week after the Worldwide announcement of the new TomTom XL Live and Pocket-lint has managed to grab one for a quick hands on play.
The new TomTom XL LIVE Europe as it will be known, will bring the company's LIVE services like HD Traffic to the 4.3-inch screen entry-level model previously only available on the TomTom GO x40 LIVE series.
Costing £249.99 with a further subscription of £7.99 a month (you will get the first 3 months free) TomTom claim it's the answer to "a stress-free, safe and enjoyable journey" for drivers around Europe.
As expected the new model will feature all the same functionality of the TomTom IQ Routes version launched last month and judging by our very quick play looks to offer the same functionality - on the LIVE services - as the 54, 740 and 940 models.
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments