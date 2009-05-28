TomTom XL Live satnav

A week after the Worldwide announcement of the new TomTom XL Live and Pocket-lint has managed to grab one for a quick hands on play.

The new TomTom XL LIVE Europe as it will be known, will bring the company's LIVE services like HD Traffic to the 4.3-inch screen entry-level model previously only available on the TomTom GO x40 LIVE series.

Costing £249.99 with a further subscription of £7.99 a month (you will get the first 3 months free) TomTom claim it's the answer to "a stress-free, safe and enjoyable journey" for drivers around Europe.

As expected the new model will feature all the same functionality of the TomTom IQ Routes version launched last month and judging by our very quick play looks to offer the same functionality - on the LIVE services - as the 54, 740 and 940 models.