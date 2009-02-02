Snow causes 1086 mile tailback

TomTom has said that users of its satnav devices managed to avoid the jams caused by the heaviest snowfall in 13 years in the UK that wrecked havoc on Britain's roads this morning.



According to its traffic monitoring service, TomTom HD Traffic, that is updated every 3 minutes, car drivers were battling 1086 miles of traffic at 8:28 this morning from 388 traffic jams.



Winner of the longest queue according to TomTom was the 32-mile tailback at 07:30 on the M25 (between J19 Watford and J8 Reigate) - ouch.



On the M27 at 08:02, there were delays of 1 hour and 27 minutes between Junction 11 (Fareham) and the M3 interchange, making it the longest jam in terms of time waiting.



The AA is warning motorists to ensure they keep warm clothes in the car after dealing with unprepared drivers at breakdowns during the last big freeze.