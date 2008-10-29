TomTom GO x40 series hits UK

TomTom has announced the UK launch date and pricing for its new satnav range, the TomTom GO x40 on Wednesday.

The new models, which were first showcased at IFA in Germany in August will offer TomTom's High Definition (HD) Traffic service so the directions it delivers "continuously adapt to changing road conditions and always gives drivers the fastest route to a destination", claims TomTom.

The new line-up comprises three models - the TomTom GO 940 LIVE, TomTom GO 740 LIVE and TomTom GO 540 LIVE.

The trio come with an extended version of TomTom's IQ Routes technology, which is now based "on historical travel time information for every road, specified for every day of the week, at five minute intervals".

The devices also come with safety alerts about mobile safety cameras - provided in the UK by Road Angel - and up to date fuel price information as well as access from the device to Google.

TomTom LIVE Services and the TomTom GO x40 LIVE series will be available in the UK from November.

Prices start at £299 and go up to £449 for the top of the range model.

A free 3-month trial period for TomTom LIVE Services is included. Following this, users can register for a monthly, flat-fee subscription of £7.99, however TomTom has said the service won't be available outside the country you bought it from.

