TomTom HD to launch in the UK this summer
Pocket-lint can reveal that TomTom's new premium traffic service TomTom High Definition Traffic (HD Traffic) will go live in the UK this summer.
The patented TomTom HD Traffic technology uses raw, anonymous GSM signalling data made available through the partnership between TomTom and Vodafone.
This data is merged with existing traffic sources to deliver what the company claims is the world's most advanced traffic data.
Using anonymous, aggregated mobile phone data that tracks the movement of cars, users receive up to five times more traffic updates so they are better informed about the traffic situation on their route and receive more accurate travel and arrival times.
The service has already launched in The Netherlands. A new unit will be announced and add-ons, that give existing units a SIM card hook-up, should be available too.
