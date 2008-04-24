  TomTom updates Rider 2nd Edition

TomTom has announced an updated version of TomTom "Rider" 2nd Edition, its navigation device for bikers.

New to the Rider are features TomTom has already been offering with its in-car devices including TomTom Map Share and safety features such as the Help Me! menu as well as TomTom's latest map guarantee and pre-installed Tele Atlas maps of Western & Eastern Europe.

In addition, bikers now have access to dedicated trip statistics that let them see average and maximum speeds per journey, total miles travelled and distance from home.

The enhanced TomTom Rider 2nd Edition will be £349.99 for UK/Ireland version and and £399.99 for the Europe version available early May 2008.

Existing owners of a Rider 1st or Rider 2nd Edition can now get the latest software features by updating their software free of charge via TomTom HOME.

TomTom Rider 2nd Edition new features, in TomTom's wording:

* TomTom Map Share technology that enables users to make corrections to their own maps instantly and to benefit from improvements made by other users, completely free of charge

* Latest map guarantee so users always have free access to the latest map available at time of purchase (if a new map is released within 30 days from the time they start using their device)

* Extensive safety features, including the "Help Me" menu that gives drivers direct access to emergency services and roadside assistance

* Trip statistics so users can keep all the details from their trip on their device

* Itinerary planning and sharing to help users create and manage POI sets and itineraries

Existing features:

* TomTom Traffic, a subscription option for users to receive traffic updates through a GPRS connection on their mobile phone. A free 30-day trial is available.

* Rugged "RAM" mount that fits on virtually all motorcycles, is easy to mount, and can withstand rigorous vibration conditions common to biking

* High-quality Cardo scala-rider Bluetooth headset for in-helmet spoken instructions. This advanced headset fits open and closed helmets, and has exceptional noise cancellation performance to ensure that bikers can hear directions and phone calls with unparalleled clarity

* Waterproof (IPX-7 standards) to protect device from rain and other bad weather conditions

* Car kit accessory option with separate mount and built-in speaker for car usage

* Rugged and secure bike dock for single-handed mounting

* Enhanced quality voice instructions

* Bluetooth for hands-free calling and information exchange between TomTom RIDER users