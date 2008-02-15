  1. Home
TomTom Map Share hits one millionth improvement

TomTom has announced that TomTom Map Share - its unique map improvement technology - has received the one millionth map improvement from its users since the launch of the service in July 2007.

Over half a million Map Share users have joined the Map Share community since it became available.

TomTom Map Share is a proprietary map improvement technology unique to TomTom, and it is available in 30 countries over 5 continents.

Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom says, "Road networks change every day and often unexpectedly. Previously, navigation providers couldn't offer maps that were current enough to meet users' needs".

"Now users can improve their own maps, easily and instantly, directly on their device. And more importantly, our users can receive all the improvements made by others, and thereby benefit from all their local road knowledge every day, free of charge."

"The more often users connect their device to TomTom HOME, the more up-to-date their maps will be. TomTom is the only navigation solutions provider offering customers this unique and effective solution."

