TomTom 920 T announced for the UK

TomTom has finally announced the availability of the new TomTom GO 920 T in stores in the UK.

The "premium" TomTom GO 920 T comes preinstalled with complete maps of 41 countries in Europe, USA and Canada on 4GB of internal memory.

The GO 920 T includes the new Enhanced Positioning Technology (EPT), which claims to deliver a more continuous navigation experience. An RDS-TMC Traffic Receiver to receive up-to-date traffic information is included in the box.

The new TomTom flagship model features a slim design with soft-touch finish, as well as a Bluetooth remote control that enables customers to safely operate their device from anywhere in the car without having to reach to touch the screen.

The model also offers a 4.3-inch touchscreen, TomTom's Map Share technology that lets users correct and share maps, voice address input and "enhanced" hands-free kit with high quality sound system to allow drivers to keep their eyes firmly on the road whilst making phone calls in the car.

The built-in FM transmitter lets users play music and hear the voice nav through their car stereos, while "fun" features such as the ability to record your own driving directions and changing on-screen car icons will keep some amused.

The TomTom GO 920 T costs £399.

Product technical specifications:

* 4.3-inch widescreen 16:9 format LCD (WQVGA: 480x272 pixels)

* CPU 400MHz, 64MB RAM

* 4GB internal flash memory

* SD card socket

* High sensitivity GPS receiver

* Compatible with RDS-TMC traffic information receiver and TomTom's subscription based traffic service

* Integrated FM transmitter

* Bluetooth

* Lithium-polymer battery (up to 5 hours operation)

* Optimised integrated microphone and speaker for high quality hands-free functionality

* Dimensions: 118 x 83 x 24mm

* Weight: 220 grams