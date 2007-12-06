TomTom 920 T announced for the UK

TomTom has finally announced the availability of the new TomTom GO 920 T in stores in the UK.
The "premium" TomTom GO 920 T comes preinstalled with complete maps of 41 countries in Europe, USA and Canada on 4GB of internal memory.
The GO 920 T includes the new Enhanced Positioning Technology (EPT), which claims to deliver a more continuous navigation experience. An RDS-TMC Traffic Receiver to receive up-to-date traffic information is included in the box.
The new TomTom flagship model features a slim design with soft-touch finish, as well as a Bluetooth remote control that enables customers to safely operate their device from anywhere in the car without having to reach to touch the screen.
The model also offers a 4.3-inch touchscreen, TomTom's Map Share technology that lets users correct and share maps, voice address input and "enhanced" hands-free kit with high quality sound system to allow drivers to keep their eyes firmly on the road whilst making phone calls in the car.
The built-in FM transmitter lets users play music and hear the voice nav through their car stereos, while "fun" features such as the ability to record your own driving directions and changing on-screen car icons will keep some amused.
The TomTom GO 920 T costs £399.
Product technical specifications:
* 4.3-inch widescreen 16:9 format LCD (WQVGA: 480x272 pixels)
* CPU 400MHz, 64MB RAM
* 4GB internal flash memory
* SD card socket
* High sensitivity GPS receiver
* Compatible with RDS-TMC traffic information receiver and TomTom's subscription based traffic service
* Integrated FM transmitter
* Bluetooth
* Lithium-polymer battery (up to 5 hours operation)
* Optimised integrated microphone and speaker for high quality hands-free functionality
* Dimensions: 118 x 83 x 24mm
* Weight: 220 grams