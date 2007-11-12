  TomTom announces TomTom High Definition Traffic

TomTom has announced the "world premiere" of its new premium traffic service TomTom High Definition Traffic (HD Traffic) in the Netherlands.

The patented TomTom HD Traffic technology uses raw, anonymous GSM signaling data made available through the partnership between TomTom and Vodafone.

This data is merged with existing traffic sources to deliver what the company claims is the world's most advanced traffic data.

Using anonymous, aggregated mobile phone data that tracks the movement of cars users receive up to five times more traffic updates so they are better informed about the traffic situation on their route and receive more accurate travel and arrival times.

In The Netherlands HD Traffic covers at least ten times more roads, so the claim is that drivers know in advance that the alternative route they take is actually a smarter option.

TomTom's High Definition Traffic service will be available for the first time with the new TomTom ONE XL HD Traffic, the same model as the ONE XL but with the addition of a SIM, in stores in The Netherlands mid-November 2007.

TomTom expects to launch High Definition Traffic in the United Kingdom, and add-on accessories for existing units, in the first half of 2008.