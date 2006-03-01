  New TomTom GPS units launched

TomTom today updated its TomTom GO range with three new models today. The new range comes in the form of the TomTom GO 910, TomTom GO 710 and TomTom GO 510.

New to the range is a 4-inch LCD touch screen, the promise of improved GPS performance and hundreds of features and software improvements.

The new GO range also comes with TomTom HOME, a portal that enables users to easily manage, download and store content from their computer.

Emphasising the need to offer regular updates the device will also come with a HOME dock, enabling users to connect to TomTom HOME through their computer.

Finally the hands-free calling functionality, featured in the previous TomTom700 has improved further and the pre-installed Safety Camera database is now available across the range, making it even easier and safer to navigate to your destination.

The TomTom GO 910 is the first ever portable navigation device featuring multi-continental map coverage including the whole of Europe, the USA and Canada. It also has a range of smart extras such as a fully integrated MP3 player for playing audiobooks, music and podcasts as well as text-to-speech functionality.

The new product range will be available from the 1st April and the price will be announced soon.