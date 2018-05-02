TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts

TomTom has announced two new sat navs for those without devices built into their cars already, or those who don't want to make do with their phones.

The TomTom Go Basic is an entry-level sat nav in name and price but comes packed with features.

It has built-in Wi-Fi so can receive updated maps and software without the need to plug it into a computer. It also connects to your smartphone so you can receive notifications on its screen.

The sat nav also learns your driving habits, so the more you drive using it for directions, the better it will get at predicting your destination in "My Places" before you have to set it manually.

You can also use TomTom MyDrive before you set off, to work out your route and see live traffic updates on a PC, phone or tablet. A TomTom Road Trips feature is included, with community suggested routes to personalise and improve your journey.

The TomTom Go Basic is available in 5 and 6-inch models, for £149.99 and £179.99 respectively.

Also announced for release in mid-May is the TomTom Go Camper.

If you are a caravan or camping enthusiast, this sat nav has dedicated functionality just for you. Not only does it feature TomTom Road Trips, as the Go Basic above, but it has Lifetime camper and caravan world maps.

These ensure that you are driving on the right road suited to your vehicle type, weight, size and speed. There are also camper-specific points of interest, including camper spots and caravan sites.

It is also compatible with TomTom MyDrive.

The TomTom Go Camper will be available for £379.99 and you can pre-order it from TomTom online now.