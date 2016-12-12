Win a TomTom Go 620 Sat Nav worth £250

TomTom and Pocket-lint have teamed up to give one lucky reader the chance to win a TomTom Go 620 Sat Nav this Christmas.

The new TomTom GO 620 sat nav boasts a six inch touchscreen and comes with WiFi, making it easy to keep the device up to date with the latest maps. You get live traffic information, speed cameras and quarterly map updates – all free-of-charge.

Smartphone notifications let you stay connected, safely, and it also reads out your messages, tells you who’s calling and is compatible with personal assistants such as Siri and Google Now.

The GO 620 is even able to learn your driving habits – ‘destination prediction’ learns your preferences and regular routes over time. So, for a regular commute, the fastest route gets programmed automatically. And if you encounter a tailback or speed camera along the way, the TomTom GO will warn you to slow down in time.

If you don't win, you can always pick up the TomTom Go 620 at Halfords. For more info, visit www.tomtom.com.

To win, you have to answer the simple question below before midnight on the 21 December 2016 (GMT). We will announce the winner before Christmas so you can spread the good news on Christmas Day.

Good luck!

Usual Pocket-lint T&Cs apply.

This competition has finished.