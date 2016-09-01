Gamification of driving: TomTom Curfer will deliver driving stats to improve your performance

There's a connection on your car that's talked about on car forums and in service centres, but not a lot else. It's called the OBD, on-board diagnostics, and TomTom has just made a fun accessory for it.

The TomTom Curfer connects to the car's OBD port and then transmits data collected to your smartphone, where you'll be running the Curfer app.

The data that the Curfer collects is broken down into four major sections: acceleration, braking, idling and cornering. The app will assess your performance as a driver and give you a score, so you can see where you could be doing better.

TomTom says that Curfer doesn't just pull these figures out of thin air, they're based on sound driving practices and the aim is to get those scores up to 100 per cent. This isn't a live thing, it's based around making long-term improvements to your driving habits.

Aside from monitoring your driving habits and urging you to drive more efficiently, the Curfer can also monitor your car's systems. It will recognise the car you have and be able to report back on a range of stats that you might not always have access to.

It's designed to be fun and aimed that those who love their cars and want to know a little bit more about what's happening on the road. It's something of a niche offering, but we can't help feeling that there's the potential to make more of that OBD port for everyday consumers.

The TomTom Curfer will cost £59.99.