You can now check the traffic before you leave on TomTom MyDrive

The TomTom MyDrive application for iPhone and Android will now inform you if there is traffic congestion on your commute home or to the office, before you've set off.

MyDrive Traffic Checker is a new feature that has been added to the app for free. MyDrive has always given TomTom users the ability to work out their route on a smartphone before travelling, with supported TomTom devices even picking up that route in the car.

However, traffic checking adds an extra layer, enabling users to work out the best route without encountering heavy congestion.

"Based on feedback from our customers, we developed Traffic Checker for TomTom MyDrive. Now drivers will better understand when they need to leave the house, or the office, to get to their destination on time. We’ve finally solved the headache of the commuter dilemma," said Corinne Vigreux, TomTom's co-founder and managing director of consumer.

TomTom MyDrive is a free app on iPhone and Android and is available from the iTunes App Store and Google Play respectively.

It works with a large array of TomTom Go devices, plus TomTom Rider and TomTom Trucker satnavs.

A device does need to have a data connection to receive the MyDrive data.