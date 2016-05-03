  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. TomTom gadget news

New TomTom Start satnavs go beyond phones, offer average speed camera help

|
1/3 TomTom

- Free lifetime map updates

- Average speed readout on screen

- Up to 6-inch screen model

Splashing out on a satnav these days needs to have justification, thanks to plenty of free mobile alternatives. That's why the new TomTom Start range of satnavs are offering more than ever before.

The TomTom Start 42, 52 and 62 all come with free lifetime maps, meaning no paying for updates – but you'd expect that now with Google Maps offering so much for free. It's the average speed camera smarts that really appeal.

Thanks to the TomTom database, the UK's 325 average speed zones can be navigated more safely. The TomTom Start satnavs will measure your average speed while within those zones so you know if you can go a little faster or need to slow down over the distance of that area. These areas are increasing each year so a method to help deal with them is a welcome addition to the TomTom range.

There is a new mount also included that's reversible to allow for either dash or window mounting options.

The TomTom Smart 42 is 4.3-inch, the 52 is 5-inch and the 62 is 6-inch. They will start at £110 and are available to buy from today in the case of the 42 and 52, but the 62 will be on sale from July.

READ: Range Rover Evoque Convertible first drive: Top down, revs up

PopularIn Gadgets
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo is nearly 60 per cent off on Amazon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
Comments