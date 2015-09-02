TomTom Trucker 5000 can be customised for specific vehicles, doesn’t come with free Yorkie bar

TomTom has announced a satnav designed for drivers of heavy goods vehicles who would also like to use it in their family car on days off.

The TomTom Trucker 5000 is a 5-inch portable navigation system that is more compact than the existing Trucker 6000.

It can be set depending on the type of vehicle being driven, so avoids routes that they wouldn't be allowed down due to height or weight restrictions. However, when the day job is over, the device can be told that it is now in a standard car and it will readjust its parameters to suit.

Real-time traffic information is fed to the Trucker 5000, and map updates are available at no extra cost throughout the lifetime of the device. It also has Speak & Go voice recognition technology so drivers can control it hands-free.

Its 5-inch touchscreen is fully interactive for when hands are available, and it can be manipulated through pinch, zoom and swipe gestures. It can also be docked and undocked easily through the Click & Go magnetic mount.

The TomTom Trucker 5000 will be available from mid-September for £279.99. The 6-inch Trucker 6000 is already available for £319.99 from the TomTom website and other retailers around the UK.