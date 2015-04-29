TomTom MyDrive bridges the gap between smartphones and cars

TomTom MyDrive is a new system that's designed to connect together all your devices - laptop, smartphone, tablet - as well as your car.

The aim is to make it easier to plan and set your destination, allowing you to do this before you step into the car, rather than after.

Introducing the new feature, Cees Van Dok, head of user experience design at TomTom, explained how TomTom users would be able to use MyDrive to plan the route the evening before.

TomTom also recognises that you probably have the location on your phone, for example in an email, and MyDrive will mean you can simply set your location before you leave the house.

MyDrive will be open to third-parties, so it can be included in other apps.

MyDrive will be supported by four new TomTom Go devices, introduced today, as well as on the new TomTom website and on Android and iOS apps.

The new TomTom Go devices are the 510/610 and the Go 5100/6100, designed to support MyDrive, so you'll be able to plan your routes on your phone and send it straight to your device in your car.

TomTom says: "TomTom MyDrive also helps drivers to know when to leave so that they arrive on time, because they can see real-time traffic information before they go. People can review the latest traffic situation, pre-plan routes and get an ETA based on the current traffic – allowing them to plan their departure or arrival time."

Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director, TomTom Consumer said: "MyDrive launches with some innovative features – all designed to make the driving experience more seamless. From knowing when to leave so that you arrive on time, to making your map personal with your favourite places – even sending your destination to your TomTom GO before you get in the car, we’re really excited about the service. But this is just the beginning. MyDrive offers so much more – and, by opening-up the platform to developers, we’re opening-up new, and exciting, possibilities for the future."

MyDrive launches in May on the all-new TomTom GO 510, GO 610, GO 5100 and GO 6100, and is available on previous TomTom GO models via a software update.