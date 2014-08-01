  TomTom Start redesign to take on smartphone satnavs by being more affordable

TomTom is combating the rise in the use of smartphones and free or paid-for satnav apps by making a newly redesigned Start line-up more accessible to drivers. Adding features such as lifetime maps and smarter routing.

The new TomTom Start line-up includes models with 4-, 5- and 6-inch screens. Prices start at £119.99.

Features available include the aforementioned lifetime maps service, which ensures that maps can be kept up to date by downloading and installing map updates that are released four or so times a year, at no extra cost.

Advance lane guidance shows which lanes to take at key junctions, as illustrated on realistic 3D pictures.

There is a route bar to give the driver essential travel information at a glance, including speed camera information. Plus, a quick search function helps drivers find destinations as soon as they start to type.

Points of interest and favourite locations are shown on the maps. And drivers can share and download community map changes.

“With the launch of the new TomTom Start, we are making our latest navigation technology accessible to more drivers," said Corinne Vigreux, managing director of TomTom Consumer.

"With lifetime maps and smarter routing, drivers can be confident they will easily find their way."