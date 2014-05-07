  TomTom Go 40, 50, 60 models give you lifetime traffic for less cash

TomTom has announced a new tier of personal satnav devices: the TomTom Go 40, 50 and 60.

The new TomTom satnav devices offer lifetime traffic, one of the highlights of TomTom's devices.

To get access to the traffic you'll need to connect the new devices to your smartphone via Bluetooth and it will use the data connection on your phone.

"The TomTom Go is a travel companion for every driver who has ever had to battle through traffic congestion," said Corinne Vigreux, managing director, TomTom.

"With this new TomTom Go series, we are broadening the availability of TomTom Traffic even further. Our aim is to help more drivers avoid the jams and get there faster."

The three designations - 40, 50, 60 - refer to the screen size of the devices at 4-, 5- and 6-inches. We've always felt the largest was a little too big in an average car, but might suit van or campervan drivers better.

All the devices features TomTom's intuitive navigation options, touchscreen interaction and a TomTom EasyPort mount to stick it to your windscreen. The big difference from the devices a level above are the range of touch controls supported.

The new TomTom Go series starts at £139 and is available to buy now. You can see all the models and all the options on TomTom.com.