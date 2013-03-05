  TomTom powering in-dash navigation for Fiat, debuts on Fiat 500L

TomTom has announced that it will be powering the next in-dash navigation solution for Fiat, with the quirky Fiat 500L being the first car to get the new navigation solution.

Announced at the Geneva Motor Show, TomTom will be incorporated into the 5-inch Uconnect system in Fiats. The Uconnect system has been built by Continental, but is powered by Microsoft Windows Embedded Automotive, opening the door to third-party software.

When entering the navigation section drivers will be presented with the familiar TomTom user interface and benefit from features such as IQ Routes, lane guidance and TomTom’s excellent maps.

The latest announcement from TomTom is a continuation of an existing relationship between the two companies, their having worked on devices like the Blue & Me TomTom in the past.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Fiat Group," said Charles Cautley, managing director automotive at TomTom.

"Today, the in-dash navigation system is such an important feature of a car. So when a company such as Fiat continues to work with us in this way, it reflects an ongoing confidence in both TomTom technologies and in the strength of our partnership."

The new in-car TomTom solution can be found in the new Fiat 500L, which also offers extras like HiFi by Beats, for pumping out those banging tunes. However, you’ll probably know the Fiat 500L from The Motherhood rap advert that went viral on YouTube.