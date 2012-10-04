  TomTom for Android now available

TomTom for Android is now available in the Google Play Store, on schedule and just like Pocket-lint said it would before the summer.

The new app will come in two flavours: a US & Canada version and a Europe offering that promises to make sure you get from A to B without getting lost.

At £39.99 for the TomTom Westen Europe version, Android users might feel it is a touch more than they are used to paying for an app but, as we’ve seen already from our preview, it will be worth it.

As with the iOS app TomTom already offers, Android users will be able to tap into the company's vast library of IQ Routes that work out the best way to travel at a given time, and pay extra for its HD Traffic service that will automatically re-route you if there is a jam.

Users will need 2.7GB of free space on their phone (you don't have to download maps on the fly incurring expensive data charges) and make sure that your phone is supported - Samsung Galaxy S3 user: bad luck for the moment.

It is also worth mentioning that we've spotted some fake TomTom apps in the app store at time of writing, so be sure to check that the one you are buying is £39.99 not £72.99 and that the developer is TomTom International BV - anything else is a fake. TomTom has spotted them, too, and is trying to have them removed.

We plan to bring you a full lowdown of the new app once we've downloaded it and jumped in the car to test it out.

In anticipation of the new app, TomTom has recently launched a hands-free car kit that works with several different phones. Read how we got on with the new TomTom Hands-free Car Kit for Smartphone gadget.