TomTom's car kit is more about handsfree calling than navigation

Navigation specialists TomTom has taken a step away from its sat nav hardware devices to introduce a handsfree car solution that works with both iPhone and Android smartphones.

Though the TomTom Hands-Free Car Kit can be used to display and play any sat nav services you have loaded on to your smartphone, the device is just as much about handsfree calling as it is about getting you from A to Z.

There are two versions of the kit, one with an iPhone dock and one with a micro USB, both of which will charge your phone while mounted.

The car mount itself can be adjusted so that it takes a firm grip of your phone no matter what make or model, while an extendable mic can be clipped on to the sun visor for a clearer conversation.

As well as plugging your phone directly into the car mount’s dock, two phones can be paired to the TomTom Hands-Free Car Kit simultaneously via Bluetooth, which in turn will enable voice control.

The TomTom Hands-Free Car Kit is available for £79.95 from selected retailers and from www.tomtom/com/smartphone while £129.95 will see TomTom’s Western EU navigation app included too.

Do you use a car kit when driving? What do you think to TomTom's latest offering? Let us know in the comments below...