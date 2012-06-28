  TomTom Map Share update: free daily map changes for all

Previously available only on select TomTom devices, the navigation provider is now making Map Share available to all of its 60 million portable navigation devices. This means free daily map changes and tip-offs from other TomTom users.

Drivers can update their own maps, personalising them depending on their own driving experience, as well as receive updates from fellow drivers via the Map Share community.

For example, should a road you frequent be closed because of a burst water pipe, for example, or a new speed camera be put in place, you can share this information with fellow TomTom drivers, helping them avoid getting stuck in traffic or a costly fine.

“Roads change all the time. Overnight, roads can close or traffic can be diverted, having a big impact on people’s journey times.” says Corinne Vigreux, TomTom’s Managing Director.

“With Map Share, drivers can update their own map themselves straightaway. Plus, we have an active community of drivers who share around 250,000 road changes with TomTom and each other every month. We are pleased to expand our community, because the more people who use Map Share the greater the navigation experience for all our customers.”

The Map Share roll out has already begun with TomTom Start, Via and GO users the first to receive the free update.

