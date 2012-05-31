Wanted: Drivers to map paradise, TomTom to pick up the tab

TomTom has announced its Map Paradise Project, which aims to produce new maps for five tropical islands. The interesting part of this story is that it wants you to do the mapping.

Before you get alarmed that this is some sort of community-sourced mapping project, it isn't. In fact, that couldn't be further from the truth.

For the Map Paradise Project TomTom is looking for five families (or groups of friends) who will be ready, willing and able to spend two weeks on Fiji, St Lucia, Mauritius, Cape Verde or the Seychelles. Sounds tough.

TomTom will equip you with a specially kitted-out mapping car which you'll drive along the route to be mapped. TomTom is also offering to pay you for the "work", with £10,000 on offer (or €10,000 for European winners) for each of the participating families or groups. It sounds like the sort of work we'd enjoy.

TomTom, to its credit, goes on to say that the mapping project "will take anything from a day to two weeks depending on how much time is spent sunbathing, swimming or exploring".

"The very first step in creating an accurate map is proper field work, and that is where the Map Paradise Project comes in," said Corinne Vigreux, managing director, TomTom.

"This project will not only create five new navigable maps, it will also give people a unique insight into how our maps are made. And where better to start mapping, then on a beautiful paradise island."

If you're interested, you can find out everything you need to know about the Map Paradise Project on TomTom's website, at http://map-paradise.tomtom.com, and you simply have to fill in the form on the website to be in with a chance to take part.