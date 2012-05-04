  TomTom Via 130 is a voice controlled sat nav

TomTom has unveiled a new mapping device complete with Speak & Go function that enables more than 1,000 different voice commands.

The TomTom Via 130 is a dedicated sat nav kit and with hands-free calling via Bluetooth, drivers can ensure a safer journey, not to mention avoiding any potential points on your licence.

Drivers will be able to summon points of interest, issue addresses or simply state "take me home" before the TomTom Via 130 will plot the quickest route back to your pre-programmed address.

TomTom’s Map Share service is also on board and updates its maps daily, depending on reports and notifications from other TomTom users.

For example, should the speed limit change on a particular road, users can share this information on Map Share and the maps will be updated accordingly and automatically.

The TomTom Via 130 has a screen size of 4.3-inches and if that’s not big enough, the TomTom Via 135 comes with a slightly bigger five-inch display.

The TomTom Via 130 is available now with UK and Ireland maps preloaded for £129, or with additional European maps for £149.

For the larger TomTom Via 135 you’ll again need to shell out £149 though this will get you only maps for the UK and Ireland with a European mapping package still being finalised.

iPhone users may also want to take a look at TomTom’s new Speed Camera Alert app, which does just what it says on the tin.

What do you think to TomTom's new Via devices? Let us know your thoughts.