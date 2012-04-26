TomTom to cater for camper vans and caravans

TomTom has unveiled a new sat nav device specifically for caravan and camper vans to help them avoid unwanted obstacles.

Unless you own one you’ve probably never considered it, but a standard regular sa tnav could lead you into all sorts of trouble.

A low bridge for example. Or a road that’s not wide enough to fit down. We’re telling you, this caravan game can be extremely hazardous.

The TomTom Go Live Camper & Caravan device will help drivers avoid these obstacles as well as highlight points of particular interest to caravan users. So you won’t spend an age trying to locate the nearest chemical toilet facilities, for example.

As the device is kitted with TomTom’s Live services, you’ll be kept up to speed with traffic and weather reports, while Google’s Local Search is also inbuilt to help you find the nearest amenities.

When the holiday is over and it’s time to get back into your more traditional form of transport, you can change profiles, even specifying the size, weight and speed of your various vehicles.

It’s a great idea and one we have to admit to not having considered it before. However, at £349.99 it’s not cheap.

UPDATE: TomTom has now released a video highlighting what pitfalls caravan and camper vans face.

Will you buy the TomTom Go Live Camper & Caravan device?