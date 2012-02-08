  TomTom Fair Pay Insurance to reward good drivers

TomTom is to jump into the car insurance game. Not by offering policies, you understand, but by teaming up with broker Motaquote and providing the technology behind a new insurance product, which bases premiums on driving behaviour.

So, rather than being judged by your policy provider on your gender, age, profession, hair colour and whatever else they think may affect your driving, you can select to be judged by your driving behaviour and habits.

The info is collected, and displayed to you, via a specially developed TomTom PRO 3100 satnav - a device that will also give you warnings about traffic and tell you off if you corner too harshly or brake too sharply.

Fair Pay Insurance, as it has been labelled, follows a trial by TomTom that Pocket-lint reported on back in May last year.

"We've dispensed with generalisations and said to our customers, if you believe you're a good driver, we'll believe you and we'll even give you the benefit up front," said Nigel Lombard, MD of Fair Pay Insurance.

"This is unlike some other telematics-based schemes where you may have to prove your ability over a number of months. So if you think of your insurance as your car's MPG - the better you drive, the longer your fuel will last. It's the same with Fair Pay Insurance, good drivers get more for their money and in that sense they will pay ultimately less."

Check out our TomTom Go Live 825 review

And our TomTom Via Live 120 review