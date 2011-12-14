  What has Stephen Fry got in common with Spongebob Squarepants and Jeremy Clarkson? TomTom

QI host and self-confessed gadget geek Stephen Fry has become the latest celebrity to record directions for TomTom. Fans can now download his dulcet, wizened tones to use while driving, for the princely sum of £7.95.

By becoming a TomTomite, Fry joins a long and distinguished list of celeb voices, including Spongebob Squarepants, the controversial Jeremy Clarkson, Brian Blessed, Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street, and C3PO - a wide variety of characters, we're sure you'll agree. However, with the UK national treasure at the helm, you can be guaranteed plenty of quips, deviations and quaint affectations that will delight you along your journey. We expect nothing less.

Of course, the humble satnav only made it to the 22nd position in Stephen Fry's 100 Greatest Gadgets, a list created for a Channel 4 TV show back in August. It was beaten by, among others, the folding bike, an apple peeler and, famously, a lighter. But you can't lend your voice to an apple peeler. Unless you're Keith Harris.

You can buy the Stephen Fry TomTom voice from www.tomtom.com. There are also samples of his directions to listen to on a dedicated page.

Pic: Flickr / LightCapturePaper