  TomTom for iPad: satnav goes big screen

TomTom has announced that it’s launching an iPad version of its TomTom navigation software at this year’s IFA in Berlin, Germany.

The app, which has been reworked to fit the larger screen of the Apple tablet, will offer the same functionality as the TomTom for iPhone app.

This latest version will feature enhanced screen resolution, sharpened graphics and more intuitive controls specifically developed for the iPad.

Those customers who already have the iPhone version will be able to download this new version to their iPads for free.

The move follows the launch of Navigon’s SatNav app for the iPad.

"We have listened to our customers," says Corinne Vigreux, managing director at TomTom. "In response to strong customer demand, we have optimised our TomTom App for the iPad. Now customers have one App for all iOS devices."

TomTom hasn’t said whether or not it will be launching a docking cradle for your widescreen, however we suspect that the iPad will be too heavy.

TomTom offers a range of different versions of its iPhone app for different regions of the world. The iPhone app is regularly at the top of Apple’s Top Grossing iPhone app chart.

The new TomTom App will be available in autumn 2011.

