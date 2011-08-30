  TomTom appy to be social for new travel features

TomTom has seemingly forgotten that most people now carry smartphones, and has announced that it will be introducing apps for its satnavs.

TomTom Live satnavs will give users access to Twitter, TripAdvisor, Expedia and Yelp - providing a similar set of options that you'd get through Google Local on your satnav, only more specific.

For example, if you're stuck in a strange town, you could look up hotels - complete with prices, reviews and the distance you are from it with the Expedia app, or check out restaurant reviews for nearby eateries using TripAdvisor or Yelp.

All stuff you could do with your smartphone, we know - but at least the TomTom apps will give you accurate driving directions too... as could your smartphone. Ho-hum.

The Twitter function is pretty neat though. As well as tweeting your location (as per your...you get our point), it can also be set to auto-tweet your arrival time if you're running late. Now this is a handy function, as tweeting and driving is not cool kids, nor is undeclared tardiness.

TomTom Live devices will all tap into the Search & Go Live services from October 2011. The first device to come boxed with the features was announced on Monday in the US - the GO Live 1535, which will cost Statesiders $249.