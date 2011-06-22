  TomTom HD Traffic 5.0 puts an stop to dead-ends

Subscribers to TomTom's HD Traffic service needn't worry about turning up a closed road any longer as version 5.0 of the software has been announced, adding information on automatic road closures to pinpoint the exact section of the route that’s disrupted.

TomTom HD Traffic 5.0 also adds improved standstill detection, and is capable of reporting traffic incidents for the entire road network including minor, slip and exit roads and not just the big motorways.

The service means that the estimated arrival time that your satnav gives you is when you can expect to finish your journey - not a time based solely on distance and road speeds.

"When we published our Traffic Manifesto last September, we pledged our commitment to reduce traffic around the world," said Corinne Vigreux, MD of consumer at TomTom.

"We do so through innovation; using our experience to make sure that we can offer the latest technology and information.

"The latest version of TomTom HD Traffic is just one example of this. Drivers will now have even better traffic information at their fingertips. So we’re not just enhancing journey times - we’re reducing drivers’ stress levels, which can improve their quality of life."

The update should be beamed over to TomTom HD Traffic subscribers automatically for free. Potential new users can head over to www.tomtom.com/services to take a look at the various Live packages on offer.