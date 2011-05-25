  TomTom refresh continues with the Go Live 800 series

TomTom, fresh from announcing the budget friendly Start 20 series last week, has now come clean with details of its latest connected satnavs - falling under the banner of the TomTom Go Live 800 series.

The 800 series is made up of the 4.3-inch TomTom Go Live 820 and the 5-inch Go Live 825, and bring a wealth of connectivity options to the GPS table.

Fans of previous Live products will be pleased to know that a year's worth of the Live services is included for free; so that's HD Traffic, a speed camera service, Local Search, QuickGPSfix, as well as local and five-day forecasts courtesy of TomTom Weather.

There's also Bluetooth on board for hands free calling, voice control, and an intelligent orientation sensor so you can easily mount on your dash or your windscreen.

“The TomTom Go Live 800 series is designed to help everyone reap the benefits of connected navigation,” says Corinne Vigreux, MD of Consumer at TomTom. “Its smart design puts powerful TomTom Live services like HD Traffic into a great value package - helping drivers everywhere to break free from jams.”

So what price does Vigreux put on great value? £230ish, that's what. And that's for the bigger screen 825, which lands this month. The 820 isn't priced up yet - but we know it's coming out in September.

