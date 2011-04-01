  Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom jogs in to the UK

You may have heard about the Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom, as it's been doing the rounds over in USA!, USA! for a couple of months now. Well, now it's reached British shores.

The watch hooks up to the Nike+ community (4 million strong) and uses TomTom's GPS expertise to capture your location whilst you're out and about thus giving you your time, speed, distance and calorie info, as well as run history data, personal records, acknowledgements and reminders.

It syncs up with the Nike+ Connect software when you plug it in to the USB port of your PC or Mac and data from your runs is automatically fed into to all current Nike+ Challenges, Nike+ Goals, and Nike+ Coach programs of which you're part of.

"The Nike+ SportWatch GPS is a game-changing product that furthers our commitment to provide all athletes with unparalleled motivation and the tools to get better," said Stefan Olander, VP of Nike Digital Sport.



"It is part of TomTom Consumer's strategy to move into the fast-growing sports and fitness market," added Corinne Vigreux, MD, TomTom Consumer. "This true partnership with Nike combines the strengths of two leading companies to deliver a game-changing product for runners."

Priced at £179, the Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom is available now.