  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. TomTom gadget news

Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom jogs in to the UK

|
  Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom jogs in to the UK

You may have heard about the Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom, as it's been doing the rounds over in USA!, USA! for a couple of months now. Well, now it's reached British shores.

The watch hooks up to the Nike+ community (4 million strong) and uses TomTom's GPS expertise to capture your location whilst you're out and about thus giving you your time, speed, distance and calorie info, as well as run history data, personal records, acknowledgements and reminders.

It syncs up with the Nike+ Connect software when you plug it in to the USB port of your PC or Mac and data from your runs is automatically fed into to all current Nike+ Challenges, Nike+ Goals, and Nike+ Coach programs of which you're part of.

"The Nike+ SportWatch GPS is a game-changing product that furthers our commitment to provide all athletes with unparalleled motivation and the tools to get better," said Stefan Olander, VP of Nike Digital Sport.

"It is part of TomTom Consumer's strategy to move into the fast-growing sports and fitness market," added Corinne Vigreux, MD, TomTom Consumer. "This true partnership with Nike combines the strengths of two leading companies to deliver a game-changing product for runners."

Priced at £179, the Nike+ SportWatch GPS Powered by TomTom is available now.

PopularIn Gadgets
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo is nearly 60 per cent off on Amazon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
Comments