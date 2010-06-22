  EXCLUSIVE: TomTom v1.4 first to bring multitasking navigation to iOS 4

TomTom has just had the iOS 4 version of its popular navigation app approved, meaning that drivers can now take calls on the iPhone without the fear of getting lost in the process.

The new app, which became available around the globe on Tuesday night, sees a host of new abilities added to the new offering including new features unrelated to the new OS update, pushed out by Apple on Monday.

TomTom for iPhone version 1.4 includes:

- SEAMLESS NAVIGATION WHILE CALLING (iPhone 3GS only): See continuous visual instructions, even when you are on a call, so you still find your way. Now making and answering calls safely won't slow you down.

- NEW, UPDATED MAPS: Because on average 15 per cent of roads change every year, your TomTom app comes with the latest and most up-to-date map, ready to navigate. No mobile signal or data plan is required to browse your map and navigate to your destination.

- BACKGROUND NAVIGATION INSTRUCTIONS (iPhone 3GS & iPod touch 3rd Gen. only): Lets you see other apps on your screen while still receiving spoken turn-by-turn instructions.

- ROUTE SHARING: Share your route details with your contacts via email. Keep friends and family up to date with your plans.

- DEPARTURE REMINDER: Your departure is synched with your calendar, so you can set it and get a timely reminder.

- ECO ROUTES: Save money and reduce your impact on the environment by driving with these more fuel-efficient Eco Routes.

- CAR SYMBOLS: Personalize the car symbol on your driving screen. Choose from a range of car icons and symbols.

Bear in mind that if you have already upgraded to Apple iOS 4, you must install the latest TomTom update, version 1.4, to continue using the app.