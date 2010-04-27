  TomTom launches "Urban Rider" GPS for bikers

Two wheels good, four wheels bad? TomTom has launched a dedicated GPS unit that's targeted at bikers, mopedists, scooterers and cyclists across the country. It's called the TomTom Urban Rider.

There's a number of changes that have been made to make it more suitable to bikes. It has a simplified glove-friendly interface with just two large buttons - "navigate to" and "browse map". It's also got extra lane guidance, with a 3D version of the junction showing you exactly where you need to be.

There's also TomTom's regular IQ Routes functionality that uses driving data collected from its users to work out the fastest route at any particular hour of the day or night, and the MapShare feature that allows you to submit corrections to the onboard maps and view corrections submitted by others.

The TomTom Urban Rider will arrive at the end of May 2010, and it'll cost £250 if you want it with UK/Ireland maps, or £300 if you want it with maps for the entirety of Europe. A "Pro" edition adds a Bluetooth headset in the box, though it's not clear how much extra that adds to the price.