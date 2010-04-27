  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. TomTom gadget news

TomTom launches "Urban Rider" GPS for bikers

|
  TomTom launches "Urban Rider" GPS for bikers

Two wheels good, four wheels bad? TomTom has launched a dedicated GPS unit that's targeted at bikers, mopedists, scooterers and cyclists across the country. It's called the TomTom Urban Rider.

There's a number of changes that have been made to make it more suitable to bikes. It has a simplified glove-friendly interface with just two large buttons - "navigate to" and "browse map". It's also got extra lane guidance, with a 3D version of the junction showing you exactly where you need to be.

There's also TomTom's regular IQ Routes functionality that uses driving data collected from its users to work out the fastest route at any particular hour of the day or night, and the MapShare feature that allows you to submit corrections to the onboard maps and view corrections submitted by others.

The TomTom Urban Rider will arrive at the end of May 2010, and it'll cost £250 if you want it with UK/Ireland maps, or £300 if you want it with maps for the entirety of Europe. A "Pro" edition adds a Bluetooth headset in the box, though it's not clear how much extra that adds to the price.

PopularIn Gadgets
Blue's £90 Yeti Nano mic is perfect for YouTubers and streamers
Want a robot dog? Sony will sell Aibo starting in September
Apple's greatest failures; from the Pippin to the Cube these are Apple's unloved devices
Anki Vector is the most adorable toy robot you're ever going to meet
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Comments