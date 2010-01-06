  TomTom reveals snow-related traffic jam info

Snow is big news at the moment, with consistent snowfall throughout the country meaning large delays have been experienced by many motorists.



Detailing this is a release from TomTom, which gives some figures relating to the traffic jams and subsequent delays by using its HD Traffic system - available on both its TomTom GO LIVE and XL LIVE range of devices.



The system shows that "UK traffic jams totalled 2456 miles due to heavy snowfall" and that "the longest queue was 50 miles on the A1 (between South Charlton and Darlington North)". As well as this the release states that, "1196 separate traffic incidents were recorded, 823 of which were on major roads and 373 on secondary roads".



TomTom is advising people not to venture into their cars - no doubt a hard lesson many have already learnt this winter.