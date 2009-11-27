  TomTom teams up with Accor for hotel navigation

TomTom and hotel group Accor have teamed up to offer a service that will see the location of an Accor hotel added to a user's TomTom device.



The new "Add to TomTom" button on each Accor hotel web page gives users the option to download one hotel's positioning details or an entire group of hotels from one of Accor's many hotel brands.



The Accor group's hotel brands include Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Novotel, Mercure, Suitehotel, ibis, all seasons, Etap Hotel and hotelF1.



Once downloads, users can navigate to the POI with hotel logos appearing on the map, while those with hands-free calling on their device can also call ahead.



The two companies say they are planning to develop more content together, "making the on-road experience even better".



