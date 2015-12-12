  Tesla now sells iPhone 6/6S cases and wallets made from its seat leather

Tesla has updated its online store with new apparel and accessories, and some of the coolest new bits are iPhone 6/6S and 6/6S Plus cases.

They're not just any old cases, though; they're crafted from automotive-grade leather from the interior of its vehicles. The electric automaker is selling two types of cases: standard leather cases, and wallet leather cases. The wallet editions feature RFID-blocking, which claims to do something more than just keep your cards and money organised. They can keep your personal information safe from high-tech thieves.

There are four cases in total (standard ones for the iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6/6S Plus each and wallet ones for the iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6/6S Plus each), and they're all made from Tesla's Nappa grain leather as well as stamped with the Tesla logo. Oh, and the wallet cases can fit up to four cards (two per pocket). This is certainly a clever way for Tesla to promote its brand while also make use of its spare upholstery.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently ramped up production for the Model S, ordering 50,000 cars a year, meaning the company probably has a lot more material waste. Instead of chucking all that leftover leather however, you could say Tesla is being sensible by repurposing the leather from all that upholstery to make iPhone cases that cost $45 and $50 a pop, for the standard and wallet editions, respectively.

Apart from these cases, Tesla's store features weekender bags, totes, touch-supported gloves, pouches, fob sleeves, basic wallets, iPad sleeves, and iPhone 5/5S sleeves - and yes, they're all made from that delicious Nappa grain seat leather originally meant for your bottom.