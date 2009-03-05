Ted Baker-branded chargers available

Proporta is offering a designer way to charge up your portable gadgetry.

For all you label lovers, "Ted's Six Pack", is Ted Baker-branded range of items that will charge up your gadgets with special designer electricity.

The "Mobile Device Charger", complete with that all-important logo, charges from any standard USB port and stores 3400 mAH of power.

The pack includes a USB to mini USB cable, and a retractable cable which is compatible with various phones - with more heads available from Proporta - for on-the-go juicing from the charger.

There's also an in "Car Power Supply" compatible with all standard car cigarette lighter sockets, complete with Baker-branding and an "AC World Travel Charger Kit" that also gets some Ted logo-lovin'.

With a "beautiful" drawstring bag to keep everything safe and sound, the kit is on sale now for £29.95.