  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Ted Baker gadget news

Ted Baker-branded chargers available

|
1/2  
Ted Baker-branded chargers available

Proporta is offering a designer way to charge up your portable gadgetry.

For all you label lovers, "Ted's Six Pack", is Ted Baker-branded range of items that will charge up your gadgets with special designer electricity.

The "Mobile Device Charger", complete with that all-important logo, charges from any standard USB port and stores 3400 mAH of power.

The pack includes a USB to mini USB cable, and a retractable cable which is compatible with various phones - with more heads available from Proporta - for on-the-go juicing from the charger.

There's also an in "Car Power Supply" compatible with all standard car cigarette lighter sockets, complete with Baker-branding and an "AC World Travel Charger Kit" that also gets some Ted logo-lovin'.

With a "beautiful" drawstring bag to keep everything safe and sound, the kit is on sale now for £29.95.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
  2. The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
  3. 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
  4. Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
  5. 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
  1. Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
  2. Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
  3. Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
  4. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
  5. World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future

Comments