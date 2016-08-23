Ted Baker's AW16 cases are the prettiest things for your iPhone to wear

A collection of new Ted Baker Apple iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus cases were announced at the end of July, just in time to coincide with the fashion brand's AW16 collection.

There are several options available from Proporta, some of which are plain and simple and pull out signature colours within the latest Ted clothing collection, while others incorporate the patterns, allowing you to match their cardigan or handbag to their phone.

The latest Ted Baker iPhone case collection comprises eight styles, which the Ted fans out there will no doubt recognise. The Shannon is a plain folio case that is available in Oxblood and Mid-Purple colour options. The Knowane and Knowai are also folio cases but they feature the Porcelain Rose floral pattern in black and nude shades.

The Mindii, another folio option, features Ted's Bejewelled Shadows print, while the Venece folio case opts for the collection's Citrus Bloom print in either black or nude. The Cendra is the last of the folio options and it comes with the Butterfly Collective print on it.

The last two case options within the collection are the Annotei, which is a hard-shell case that also opts for the Porcelain Rose pattern like the Knowane and Knowai, while the Chala has the Citrus Bloom floral print like the Venence.

We don't have any of Ted's latest clothing collection so we don't match as well as some who buy one of these cases might, but we did try out the Knowai folio cover to see what we thought.

It's a lovely soft leather that feels nice to hold and there is an indented trim on the back and front, helping to make the case look slimmer overall. Ted Baker London is printed in rose gold on the front but other than that, there is no other branding on the outside. Be a little careful with the leather as because it is so soft, it will pick up a couple of nicks, but better the cover than your phone.

The rose gold trimming, which is of course not real gold but plastic, is what holds your iPhone 6S in place. You snap it on and it fits nice and securely. It's easier to get your iPhone 6S in by putting the power button side in first rather than the volume button side, but once it is in, it won't be coming out without some effort. In true Ted Baker style, there is a little quote saying "consider yourself protected", which is a nice touch but you don't see this once the phone is in place of course.

All buttons and ports are easily accessible, with the case cut-out accordingly. The Knowai flip cover adds a little bit of bulk to the iPhone 6S, but only enough to protect it and it is a lovely stylish cover so we don't mind too much. It snaps shut and stays shut, but it doesn't turn your display off from what we can tell so be mindful of that as pressing the power key to put the display to sleep will help your battery life.

Most flip cases on the market have card slots on the inside cover to make use of the space, but Ted Baker opts for a mirror instead. It's a slim mirror and it doesn't take up the entire inside cover. Ted has even gone to the trouble of printing a gold-coloured frame on it, and it has added the Ted Baker logo at the top just for good measure. You get about 30mm in width to see your lovely face and around 100mm in length, but try and keep your fingers off it as it is prone to prints.

The mirror is the perfect size for checking eye make up or putting on lippy, but it makes your eyes go a bit funny if you try and focus on your entire face. We like that it is there though as it definitely comes in handy every now and then. Plus you can check what you look like before taking a selfie, which might even mean you only need to take one rather than 20.

The new Ted Baker cases start from £29.95 at Proporta, with the flip cover starting from £34.95. If you're after a simple, stylish, feminine iPhone 6S case that you can check yourself out in, it's definitely a collection worth considering.