Ted Baker SS16: Sexy cases, funky headphones

Ted Baker is well known as a clothing brand but pretty dresses and whacky shirts aren't the only thing it dabbles in. It has its fingers in all sorts of pies from bedding and lingerie to crockery and there are a few cases and headphones thrown in the mix too.

This gallery feature is all about the new sexy cases and funky headphones that will be coming from Ted Baker for SS16. The Apple iPhone 6S cases are made by Proporta but designed by Ted and there are three designs for men and five for women, as well as a couple of iPad cases.

The men's options, which of course ladies could opt for too, offer a sleek and sophisticated look, with dark colours and minimal detailing. They are cool and collected, understated you could say. There is a hidden mirror in one though, just for those who secretly love looking at themselves.

The women's options, which again, could also be for the men, are a little more out there. Three have new floral prints from the SS16 clothing collection splashed all over them, while the other two are plain but in a bright coral and a very pink pink. All five of the cases have hidden mirrors, like a previous Ted Baker case we reviewed, and they are lovely and vibrant.

Ted Baker has also added a couple of pastel colours to its in-ear headphone range, which you can see here. Availability has yet to be announced for the cases and headphones but we will update this gallery feature when we hear.