TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub can double your speeds, improve signal across home

TalkTalk has announced a new Wi-Fi hub that will supposedly offer you twice the speed of its existing Super Router.

Called TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub, it is billed as using "next generation Wi-Fi technology", including the latest 4x4 Multi-User MIMO ac chipset, which will allow you to connect up to 50 devices at the same time without compromising connectivity, TalkTalk claimed. It also offers wired connections, in the form of four Gigabit Ethernet ports. These are meant to support speeds up to 10-times faster than current routers.

TalkTalk has called it “our most sophisticated router". The main appeal with this device is that can improve broadband speed within your home. It offers dual-band wireless support and can prioritise devices with high demands, for instance. But the best part is... it's easy to set up. You simply plug it in, switch it on, and that's it. This Wi-Fi Hub has apparently been designed to sit “proudly at the heart of the home", too.

“We’ve developed our most sophisticated router ever," TalkTalk said. "Developed with customer feedback, everything from its attractive design, to the ease of set up and speed, means this Wi-Fi Hub is our fastest, strongest and most reliable router yet.”

TalkTalk’s Wi-Fi Hub costs £120, but new broadband subscribers who purchase the Faster Fibre Broadband plan will receive the new Wi-Fi Hub free. Existing customers can upgrade to get the new hub for £30.