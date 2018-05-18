Broadband Bargains: Save over £380 on TalkTalk 24 month broadband

Broadband provider TalkTalk has announced a flash sale running from today, 18 May - 31 May, with discounts to be had on its Fast Broadband and Faster Fibre Broadband packages. Customers who sign up to either of the tariffs can save up to £383.25 compared to an equivalent plan with Virgin Media, BT or Sky.

TalkTalk's Fixed Low Price Plans promise remains, meaning you won't be subject to any price rises for the duration of the 24 month contract. Line rental is included in the plan price as well, although you can add on landline call and TV packages for an extra fee.

Here is what you can expect from both the Fast and Faster Fibre Broadband deals.

Up to 17Mbps - £18.95/month for 24 months was £27 - total cost over 24 months £464.75

Totally unlimited usage and speeds up to 17Mbps

Fixed price guarantee for 24 months

Add flexible landline call plans and TV Boosts

£9.95 one off equipment delivery charge

Free Super Router

Save £383.25 vs Virgin Media, £263.00 vs BT and £121.20 vs Sky

Click here to sign up to TalkTalk's Fast Broadband package

Up to 38Mbps - £25month for 24 months was £33.50 - total cost over 24 months £630

Totally unlimited usage and speeds up to 38Mbps

Up to 4x times faster than standard broadband

Fixed price guarantee for 24 months

Add flexible landline call and TV Boosts

Free set-up and Super Router

Save £257.75 vs BT, £203.89 vs Sky and £152.00 vs Virgin Media

Click here to sign up to TalkTalk's Faster Fibre Broadband package