Broadband Bargains: Save over £380 on TalkTalk 24 month broadband
Broadband provider TalkTalk has announced a flash sale running from today, 18 May - 31 May, with discounts to be had on its Fast Broadband and Faster Fibre Broadband packages. Customers who sign up to either of the tariffs can save up to £383.25 compared to an equivalent plan with Virgin Media, BT or Sky.
TalkTalk's Fixed Low Price Plans promise remains, meaning you won't be subject to any price rises for the duration of the 24 month contract. Line rental is included in the plan price as well, although you can add on landline call and TV packages for an extra fee.
Here is what you can expect from both the Fast and Faster Fibre Broadband deals.
Fast Broadband
- Up to 17Mbps - £18.95/month for 24 months was £27 - total cost over 24 months £464.75
- Totally unlimited usage and speeds up to 17Mbps
- Fixed price guarantee for 24 months
- Add flexible landline call plans and TV Boosts
- £9.95 one off equipment delivery charge
- Free Super Router
- Save £383.25 vs Virgin Media, £263.00 vs BT and £121.20 vs Sky
Click here to sign up to TalkTalk's Fast Broadband package
Faster Fibre Broadband
- Up to 38Mbps - £25month for 24 months was £33.50 - total cost over 24 months £630
- Totally unlimited usage and speeds up to 38Mbps
- Up to 4x times faster than standard broadband
- Fixed price guarantee for 24 months
- Add flexible landline call and TV Boosts
- Free set-up and Super Router
- Save £257.75 vs BT, £203.89 vs Sky and £152.00 vs Virgin Media
Click here to sign up to TalkTalk's Faster Fibre Broadband package
