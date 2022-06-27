Steam Deck owners urged not to add larger M.2 SSDs

(Pocket-lint) - Now that people are starting to get their hands on the Steam Deck there are a few mods popping up. Not all of them are a good idea though.

Just recently, news popped up that one Twitter user by the name of @TheSmcelra had dabbled in trying to fit a larger NVMe SSD into their Steam Deck. With a third-party bracket and a few tweaks a M.2 2242 drive was squeezed into the handheld console and seemed to work just fine.

The pcb appears to work fairly well for adapting a 2242 m2 to the steam deck, it doesn't collide with anything on the motherboard or put any extra strain on any cables. However, it does make the heat spreader bow a tiny bit. The back plate reassembled without issue. pic.twitter.com/4j4LVbS0NG — Belly Jelly (@TheSmcelrea) June 21, 2022

Since then though, Valve has stepped in to warn users against carrying out such modifications for fear of damaging the Steam Deck.

Lawrence Yang, a designer at Valve who works on the Steam Deck took to Twitter to warn users against such a modification:

Hi, please don’t do this. The charger IC gets very hot and nearby thermal pads should not be moved. In addition, most 2242 m.2 drives draw more power and get hotter than what Deck is designed for. This mod may appear to work but will significantly shorten the life of your Deck. — Lawrence Yang (@lawrenceyang) June 26, 2022

Modding your Steam Deck and making it better might seem like a good idea, but not if it ruins the longevity of the console. If you're looking to take your handheld console apart and tweak it, then Valve's partnership with iFixit is worth looking at if you want extra parts or replacements. This is a much safer modification route and one Valve approves of.

Writing by Adrian Willings.