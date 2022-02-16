Steam Deck replacement parts to be available through iFixit

(Pocket-lint) - Valve has announced that it is partnering with a well-known consumer electronics repair company to offer up replacement parts for its upcoming Steam Deck console.

The company in question - iFixit - is arguably the most recognisable name in the repairs industry, having amassed millions of views and reads of its popular gadget teardowns, where it shows all the internal components and how to replace them.

In its announcement post in the Steam community forum, the company said it would be "one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts", suggesting there will be others too.

There are still some details to be worked out, according to the post, and we're none the wiser as to which parts of the console will be offered in this program.

This move follows on from the video in which the company showed how to tear down the Steam Deck, although with the explicit warning that you probably shouldn't try to do it yourself.

The console itself isn't far away from launching now, with Steam Deck on track for first shipments this month. Saying that, if you do pre-order one at time of writing, you likely won't get it until the second quarter of the year; such is the demand for the device.

With more than 100 games already certified as compatible with the handheld console, and with access to so many first-rate titles, it's easy to see it becoming popular. Especially with PC gamers who want access to the same titles on the move.

This latest news means that - if you do somehow break your Steam Deck - you'll be able to buy official parts and components and fix it yourself.

Writing by Cam Bunton.