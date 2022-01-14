Valve's Steam Deck is set to ship on time

(Pocket-lint) - Gamers rejoice! Valve has made the grand announcement that the Steam Deck is ready to ship. The company's handheld console is seemingly ready to release to those who pre-ordered and will be shipped out at the end of February.

This obviously comes after the previous launch delay last year, but is exciting for those of us with pre-orders in.

Happy January! We have a small update for you today - tl;dr - we're still on track to ship in February.



The news came directly from Valve itself:

"First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February..."

In the run-up to launch, Valve has been working hard to ensure that there are plenty of games that will work nicely with the console. You may have already heard about the verified system the company has implemented.

That system will let you know at a glance if the games you want to play will work with Steam Deck. If they're marked as verified or playable then you're good to go. Some may be unsupported and others will need testing, but Valve has been sending out dev kits of the Steam Deck to developers in the run-up to launch to make sure as many as possible are.

"It’s also important that we give developers the ability to test their games in order to get that nice green Verified check, so we’ve been sending developer kits out in quantity. We've been approving another wave of dev kits, and hundreds have been shipped out in the last month (and we're continuing to approve and send out even more)."

Not long left to wait now!

