More Steam Deck details have been confirmed before launch

(Pocket-lint) - Valve’s Steam Deck is set to release in a couple of months and we're learning more and more as that time draws near. 

The company has revealed plenty about the console, with various media outlets getting hands-on time and more being revealed online. 

Now, even more questions have been answered by the official FAQ page that's been published for the new handheld console.

The page gives some interesting nuggets about the workings of the Steam Deck.

One such nugget is the fact that owners will be able to add multiple Steam accounts to their Steam Deck. Each user account will have their own separate save data and settings too. So you'll be able to share it with other family members for a good time. 

Another interesting highlight is that Valve says the Steam Deck can also be connected to a PC then used as a controller for that gaming machine. The company also notes that PC VR headsets can even be connected to the console, but it's not optimised for it. 

Users will also be able to boot games directly off a microSD card which should help with storage space. 

The FAQ also speaks a bit about docking and external hardware support. It seems that external GPUs won't be supported, which is a shame and docking with a PC won't improve performance as it's designed to run best in portable mode. 

It also seems that the user interface for Steam Deck will eventually replace Steam's Big Picture mode, so there's plenty to look forward to, both on and off the console. 

Steam Deck pre-orders are said to start shipping in December 2021 to the United States, Canada, European Union, and the United Kingdom. New orders will have to wait until sometime in 2022. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 24 September 2021.
