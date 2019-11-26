Instant Pot gave its multi-use cookers Star Wars-themed paint jobs

Instant Pots are insanely popular during the holiday shopping season, and our love of Star Wars is well documented, so the thought of Star Wars-themed pressure cookers has us literally throwing money at our screens.

Williams Sonoma is selling Star Wars Instant Pots. That's right: The multi-use pots have been given a fresh coat of paint so that they're styled like Vader, droids, and other characters from the space opera. They come in three size options: First up is the BB-8 Duo Mini 3QT, which costs just $79.95. There's also a six-quart version for $99.95 you can get in Darth Vader, R2-D2, or Storm Trooper.

The biggest of the bunch is the Instant Pot Duo 8QT, which looks like Chewie and costs $119.95. If that wasn't enough, each also comes with recipes for you to try. Care for some of Darth Vader's beef stew, or perhaps BB-8 shrimp pasta? No? How about a Dark Side of deviled eggs, R2-D's rotisserie herb chicken, or Chewie's chili? We'd go to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of these.

We have joined forces with #InstantPot to bring you a special edition @starwars x @InstantPot collection. Transform ingredients into the best meals in minutes with Instant Pot machines, featuring your favorite galactic characters. Shop now: https://t.co/kybcHnq6SV pic.twitter.com/Fq70JgpdiK — Williams Sonoma (@WilliamsSonoma) November 26, 2019

Or, maybe we should just buy a pot, as they're available for pre-order now and will arrive in stores on 13 December, just before Christmas.