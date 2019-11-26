  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Star Wars gadget news

Instant Pot gave its multi-use cookers Star Wars-themed paint jobs

|
Williams Sonoma Instant Pot gave its multi-use cookers Star Wars-themed paint jobs

- They're available to pre-order now

Instant Pots are insanely popular during the holiday shopping season, and our love of Star Wars is well documented, so the thought of Star Wars-themed pressure cookers has us literally throwing money at our screens.

Williams Sonoma is selling Star Wars Instant Pots. That's right: The multi-use pots have been given a fresh coat of paint so that they're styled like Vader, droids, and other characters from the space opera. They come in three size options: First up is the BB-8 Duo Mini 3QT, which costs just $79.95. There's also a six-quart version for $99.95 you can get in Darth Vader, R2-D2, or Storm Trooper.

The biggest of the bunch is the Instant Pot Duo 8QT, which looks like Chewie and costs $119.95. If that wasn't enough, each also comes with recipes for you to try. Care for some of Darth Vader's beef stew, or perhaps BB-8 shrimp pasta? No? How about a Dark Side of deviled eggs, R2-D's rotisserie herb chicken, or Chewie's chili? We'd go to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of these.

Or, maybe we should just buy a pot, as they're available for pre-order now and will arrive in stores on 13 December, just before Christmas.

PopularIn Gadgets
Instant Pot gave its multi-use cookers Star Wars-themed paint jobs
Best Currys PC World Black Tag deals for Black Friday 2019
Get three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free!
The best Black Friday UK tech deals and Cyber Monday offers 2019
Best Argos deals for Black Friday 2019: Save on toys, TVs, laptops, electricals and more
Best John Lewis deals for Black Friday 2019