This Le Creuset dutch oven is $900, but hey, it's Star Wars-themed

Look, we love Le Creuset cookware just as much as anybody, and our fondness of Star Wars is well documented, too. But the two brands together? We're not sure our wallets can even handle that.

Le Creuset, which has launched everything from Mickey Mouse to Beauty and the Beast-themed dishes, has added another Disney franchise to its lineup, with the new Star Wars x Le Creuset collection. It features a Han Solo in Carbonite roaster, a Porg pie bird, Death Star and Millennium Falcon silicone mats, and a variety of dutch ovens and cocottes inspired by BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Darth Vader.

Le Creuset announced the new collection in a video tweet, which ends with a warning that the cookware "does not emit sounds or illuminate". If you want to get your, um, oven mitts on these things, Le Creuset said they’ll be available from 1 November at its stores, online shop, as elsewhere. Just expect to spend a small fortune if you plan to get the entire limited-edition cookware set.

The roaster, for instance, will cost $450. But the most expensive of the bunch is the hand-painted Tatooine round Dutch oven, of which only four will be made and sold in the US, for $900 a pop. You can sign up here to get notified when it goes on sale. Le Creuset promised that its dutch oven will deliver an "end result that's anything but dry - unlike the sun-scorched lands of Tatooine".

Hardy har har, Le Creuset.

Thankfully, for those of us who aren't high-rollers, there are few affordable pieces, like the trivets, which will cost $20. The Porg pie bird - which sits in your pie in order to let out steam - will cost $25, and the mini dutch ovens are $30

There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability.